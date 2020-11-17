Gaming Guru

<a href='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae8c64d&cb=0.562358832389' target='_blank'><img src='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=0.562358832389&n=aae8c64d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Most casino players want “action,” as defined by the constant anticipation of the upcoming decision and then by the actual decision. Then repeat and repeat and repeat again. This is true for table games players and for slot machine players.As time wears on, and perhaps some drinks kick in, the speed of this approach increases – more decisions, less anticipation; way more decisions, even less anticipation. Something else might also be kicking in – the players’ actual feelings as they play on and on will decrease. Yes, the player needs more and more in order to experience what they experienced at the beginning of their play.Instead of a relaxed anticipation, players feel the need to rush. Instead of a decision and a thought or two, the next sequence has started almost immediately after the last sequence without probably one thought and certainly not two.. In short, the player has become somewhat numb to it all.And that is dangerous.Seriously, what’s the point of playing if you are numb? What’s the point of playing when the next day causes you to say, “I did what last night?” If you can’t remember the “fun” you had, how do you know you had any fun at all? Another “seriously” as in seriously, you are playing with your hard-earned money. Doesn’t that require some thoughtfulness? What’s the point of earning money if numbness prevents you from enjoying the fruits of that money?So how should you play the games you love? Here’s my formula: Do not rush, ever, even if that makes you have to do a count between anticipation and decision.Slot players can simply play eight to 10 spins per minute (or even fewer) by counting between decisions. Do a five count as in “one thousand one, one thousand two, one thousand three, one thousand four, one thousand five” and then hit the play button. I recommend you stay away from all linked progressives as these take the highest percentage of your gambling money. I even recommend on all other machines to play (here it comes!) just one coin.Video poker players can use the slot machine advice with one exception – you must play five coins to get the full return on royal flushes.Craps players should only make (here it comes!) one bet per decision. That’s right, no multiple bets. Now craps players who go “all in” on many of the bets, including those crazy crapper bets such as Any Seven, the Hardways, Horn, etc. must now reign in that impulse. Over the time all those bets will drain your bankroll substantially. And, if you can, play at tables that are somewhat crowded so the dealers must take some time paying off or collecting bets.Blackjack players should play at crowded tables and always use basic strategy. If you have to go to the bathroom go during the actual game, not when the dealer is shuffling. Following this, fewer hands will be played by the player and the fewer hands the better.Mini-baccarat players should only play half the hands. The game has a low house edge but it is an extremely fast game. Do not make the tie bet – it is horrendous.Play Pai Gow Poker but none of the Dragon or other jackpot-type offerings.Roulette players should only make outside bets of the “even-money” variety such as red/black, high/low and odd/even. Going after the inside numbers straight up can create long losing streaks. You can even miss a spin or two.All carnival games should be approached with caution. Most have high house edges and are pretty fast.And drinking? Keep it slow and not too many. You want to remember the sessions you play and avoid alcohol-numbness.All the best in and out of the casinos!Frank’s web site is www.frankscoblete.com. His books are available from smile.Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, kindle, e-books and at bookstores.