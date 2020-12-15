Gaming Guru

<a href='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae8c64d&cb=0.0882584096762' target='_blank'><img src='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=0.0882584096762&n=aae8c64d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Surrender and Prison are Best!The American roulette wheel (38 numbers from 1-36 plus 0 and 00) was developed in Europe, while the European roulette wheel (37 numbers from 1-36 plus 0) was developed in America. For some reason the European creation is now played almost exclusively in American casinos, while the American version is played in Europe and other areas of the world. Go figure.The double-zero wheel has a house edge of 5.26 percent (just divide 38 into 2), while the single zero wheel has a house edge of 2.7 percent (just divide 37 into 1). All the bets made at the double-zero wheel will come in with that 5.26 percent edge except for the combination bet of 0, 00, 1, 2, 3 which comes in with an edge of almost eight percent. All the bets at the single-zero wheel will come in with a house edge of 2.7 percent.I recommend the outside “even-money” bets of high/low, odd/even or red/black. While the house edge on these bets is the same as the house edge on the inside bets, the player gets to experience more of a back and forth game. Betting inside requires many sessions where you wait for your big hit or, as some players will do, you throw out multiple bets on given numbers. That can be costly.Although the bets I recommend are called “even-money” that does not mean they are 50/50 propositions. On the double-zero wheel the player wins 18 decisions while the casino wins 20 decisions. On the single-zero wheel the player wins 18 decisions while the casino wins 19 decisions. These bets are “even-money” because they pay one to one. Bet $5 and a win will pay you $5; thus, even money.The player loses whenever a 0 or 00 shows. These numbers used to be called “casino numbers.”However, in some casinos there is an added benefit for betting those “even-money” bets. Should the 0 or 00 hit some casinos have a rule called surrender where the casino will only take half your bet should the 0 or 00 hit. This reduces the house edge in half. It goes from 5.26 percent down to 2.63 percent. That’s a nice reduction is it not?On the single-zero wheel some casinos will offer a rule known as “en prison” which means a hit on that 0 will result in the bet being frozen until the next decision. That rule also reduces the house edge in half; going from 2.7 percent down to 1.35 percent. Now, single-zero roulette becomes one of the best games in the casino if players make those “even-money” wagers.Craps and roulette are probably the oldest games casino players have enjoyed over the centuries.All the best in and out of the casinos.Frank’s web site is www.frankscoblete.com. His books are available from smile.Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, kindle, e-books and at bookstores.