Gaming Guru

There is no doubt that I’ll play around in many columns about this or that technique, method or system of play, even those that are awful, but I always explain what is truly wrong with these methods. I don’t actually think most ways of play are any good or, rather, less bad.There are methods that can give the player a slight edge (these methods and players are rare indeed), methods that give the house the smallest edge at any given game, methods that sock it to the player one way or another, and money management techniques that preserve the players’ bankrolls.So today I am going to be strict in my advice and answer some of the questions I received from players about how they play or should play. Here goes:Carlton: My mother says that I am crazy to gamble in a casino because I have no way of winning since I don’t count cards or do other things that can give me the edge. What do you think? Is it nuts to play casino games?Frank responds: If you go to a movie, the movie company and the theater have the edge over you, so does the supermarket, television company, electric company and so on up and down the line. Most of life has an edge on you based on the things you want to have. You pay the price. Casino gambling is a form of entertainment for just about everyone who does it. So it is not crazy to play.Bernice: If I am winning my session at twenty-five cents slots wouldn’t it be smart of me to hop over to a higher denomination machine, like five dollars, and try to really score a huge win?Frank responds: No, it wouldn’t. The house has an edge on every machine you’ll be playing and now you are risking a lot more money at a higher denomination. Why play five dollars if you are usually satisfied playing twenty-five cents? Unless you say to yourself: “I usually put through $100 on a twenty-five cents machine and I’ll now put through $100 on a five dollar machine,” you are simply looking to lose more. Stick to the denomination that you like the most and don’t try to break the house’s bank – that usually never works. The house breaks more players than players break the house.David: I enjoy playing blackjack but some other players at times get on me because of the moves I make with how I play my hands. I have a card that tells me how to play and I follow it to the letter. This basic strategy card came from one of your books! So what do I say to the critics?Frank responds: Oh, this is easy! If you feel the need to say something tell them to buy my blackjack book. However, it is probably best to just ignore them or leave the table, or just tell them in short: “I bet my money my way.” If another player thinks he can see that you are helping the dealer by playing basic strategy then tell him to tell everyone what cards are coming up next so everyone at the table knows the future as he does. If this “psychic” can’t do this, his getting angry after the fact serves no purpose for him or anyone else at the table.Jimmy: Craps is great game and when things are hopping my way I like to spread out my bets on all the box numbers and then also at times make those bets that win me more money. Isn’t that the way to go? You have to hit when you are hot!Frank responds: See my answer to Bernice. Even though things have gone well for you in the recent past does not mean this will continue to happen. You were hot then, you don’t know if you will be hot now or in the future. You can’t predict gambling patterns to benefit yourself. If that were so everyone could do it. Now that you are risking more money, much of it on bad and very bad bets, you are asking for trouble. Stick to the best bets and forget getting greedy. That usually ends in a bad outcome.Janet: “You have to be in it to win it,” right? Why do you think people shouldn’t play the lottery? Seems that’s easy money for no work at all. Why not go for it?Frank responds: People can play whatever games they want to play (within economic reason that is). The lotteries, be they huge ones such as Powerball or those scratch off tickets, do not give people much of a chance to win anything at all. Not playing the lottery means you are not a loser. When you play and don’t win or don’t have a positive result after some time of play, you are a loser. Non-players are non-losers. That’s a short and simple truth. I think the house edges on these lottery games are ridiculously high so I avoid them. As far as the work idea goes, any money you spend on anything is not “easy money” because you worked in some way or another to get that money; therefore you should treat it with some care.Frank’s web site is www.frankscoblete.com. His books are available from smile.amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, kindle, e-books and at bookstores.