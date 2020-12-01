Gaming Guru

<a href='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae8c64d&cb=0.358281686719' target='_blank'><img src='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=0.358281686719&n=aae8c64d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

I recently had a young man of about 24 tell me that I was nuts to think that craps players should only make the lowest house-edge bets when these bets are “dull.” He wanted what he called “exciting times” at the tables and that occasionally he got them.I asked him he got those “exciting times” a lot or only rarely. He did admit that he rarely got them but when he did he “loved them with my whole heart and soul.”Okay, so I am nuts because I would rather have a real shot of winning every time I play craps than to wait here and there for “exciting times.” Look, I’ve seen players come to the craps tables, cash in, and start throwing all sorts of bets on the layout and get wiped out “bingo, bongo” just like that. I’ve seen players immediately start parlaying their bets before they’ve taken any wins and put them in their racks. To me, that’s nuts, not me.I am not quite sure why some players go into the game in such an outrageously aggressive fashion. The world is not ending during the next few minutes so why not take your time and enjoy the moments?By the way, many of these players aren’t happy when they immediately get blown away because you can hear them bitching and moaning as they storm away from the table. They certainly weren’t having “exciting times.”The super aggressive players tend to be those who also make most of the worst bets at the game. I guess they figure if one or two of them come in really fast they are on their way. I’m guessing their motto is “damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!” I am not sure if they can damn the “torpedoes” of bad bets.Now, here is a wonderment I have: Are these players the same people who drive like maniacs on the roads? Are these the same people who cause accidents because they drive too fast, tailgate, and weave in and out of traffic in a devil-may-care way? If so, their exciting times may kill more people than just themselves.I am a slow driver; well, not exactly slow but if the speed limit is 65 miles-per-hour I drive at 65 miles-per-hour. On New York and New Jersey highways I am constantly being passed even though I am travelling at the speed limit. The key word for me is “limit.”I play craps the same way as I drive. I limit my action so I can last and finish my session, if not ahead, at least not too far behind. I do not like the feeling of being so far behind that there is no way I can come back that same day or night.People can gamble their money any way they please; they’ve earned it to do with it what they like however they like.But that’s not me. Slow and steady wins the race or doesn’t get killed.All the best in and out of the casinos!Frank’s web site is www.frankscoblete.com. His books are available from smile.Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, kindle, e-books and at bookstores.