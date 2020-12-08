Gaming Guru

<a href='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae8c64d&cb=0.0364592700022' target='_blank'><img src='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=0.0364592700022&n=aae8c64d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Always take full odds or as full as you can afford when you have a Pass Line, Come bet, Don’t Pass or Don’t Come bet. Keep the “line” bet small and the odds high. The house edge on the total bet will be quite low.Never give players advice at the blackjack table unless they ask for it. Better still, refer them to the dealer or let some other players offer advice. You’d be surprised at how players will get angry if they use your advice and lose.Always hand in a player’s card if you want to get rated. Remember that the casino rates you and that you do not rate yourself.Never play just to get comps or change the way or the amount you play for in order to be rated higher. This will hurt you more than it will help you. Keep in mind you are not playing for the house but for yourself.Always play the computer derived basic strategy for blackjack. Make the plays that are correct even if those plays seem counterintuitive.Never bet the combination of 0, 00, 1, 2, 3 at roulette. It is the worst bet in the game.Always tip those workers who need tips to make a living and that includes dealers. If possible make your tips on top of your bets and control them so when the bet wins, it stay on top and the dealer only takes the win. In this way, you can go on a roll for the dealers.Never raise your voice in a dispute with the house. Explain your case and how it should be handled. If you don’t get satisfaction, you can stop playing, or go to another casino, or just take the decision against you in stride.Always have a separate bank account for your gambling money. Add to this with wins and regular contributions so you do not use “real” money to play with.Never make the Crazy Crapper bets at craps that come in with edges in the double digits. You are asking for trouble if you do so.Always take advantage of casino shows and special events. There’s a lot more going on at a lot of casinos besides gambling.Never buy a gambling system that seems too good to be true because it probably is too good to be true. All the advantage-play techniques are difficult to learn and hard to do in the casino atmosphere.Always apportion your money for each session and should you lose that money that session in over.Never dig into your wallet or purse to get more money than you expected to use for your play.Always drink in moderation or not at all. Alcohol can strip you of your discipline if you are not careful.All the best in and out of the casinos!Frank’s web site is www.frankscoblete.com. His books are available from smile.Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, kindle, e-books and at bookstores.